San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Yasmani Grandal clearly has earned the respect of the San Francisco Giants. Two home runs, including a grand slam, and six total RBIs in two games will do that for you. Grandal was walked his first two at-bats Saturday, then delivered the Padres’ only run in a 3-1 loss with a sacrifice fly to center field. He now has three hits, three walks and seven RBIs in the first three games of the series.

LHP Robbie Erlin hasn’t lost a game since April and hasn’t felt pain in his elbow since August. He hopes to continue both streaks Sunday when he closes the Padres’ season as their starting pitcher against the San Francisco Giants. Erlin will start Sunday’s finale, but no doubt he won’t finish it. He was pulled after throwing just 83 pitches in his last start on Tuesday against Colorado as the Padres put a premium on keeping the 23-year-old healthy. He has never beaten the Giants, going 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 2/3 innings.

LHP Eric Stults pitched well enough to win Saturday, allowing the postseason-bound San Francisco Giants just one run on six hits in seven innings. But once again the Padres’ offense sabotaged the left-hander’s effort. Stults made his 32nd start of the season. For the 18th time, his teammates supported him with one or fewer runs. If there was a positive in the effort, other than finishing the season on a strong performance, it was that Stults avoided what would have been a major-league-leading 18th loss. He was pulled with the game tied 1-1. The Padres went on to lose 3-1.

RHP Dale Thayer was scored upon for the second consecutive game Saturday and took the loss in the Padres’ 3-1 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. He had allowed a run in only 12 of his previous 68 appearances. The hard thrower almost pitched himself out of a mess Saturday that was created in part by a throwing error. But he then gave up a two-run single, which sent the right-hander to his fifth defeat of the season.