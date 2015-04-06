San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr. were acquired by the Padres from the Braves on Sunday in exchange for OFs Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin and two minor-leaguers, RHP Matt Wisler and OF Jordan Paroubeck.

LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He threw a bullpen session for the first time this spring March 29 as he continues his comeback from a second elbow reconstruction operation. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. If all goes well, he could be back by early June.

RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was throwing from the mound in spring training, and he expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.