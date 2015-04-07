FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2015 / 6:39 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Derek Norris had two of the Padres’ seven hits in Monday’s defeat. Norris went 2-for-4 with a double.

RF Matt Kemp went 2-for-4 and drove in all three runs for the Padres (0-1) in their 6-3 loss to the Dodgers. Kemp got a standing ovation, with some boos mixed in, before tipping his cap to the crowd. He responded by hitting an RBI single off LHP Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. He had an RBI double off Kershaw in the fifth.

LF Justin Upton went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his San Diego debut. Upton batted cleanup.

RHP James Shields allowed two runs with eight strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in six innings in his debut with the club. Shields threw 95 pitches (64 strikes), but did not figure into the decision.

RHP Shawn Kelley suffered the loss in the 6-3 defeat by the Dodgers in the season-opener. Kelly allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
