San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris had another strong game Tuesday night. Norris went 2-for-5 with a two-run double that keyed a four-run ninth inning against the Dodgers. He is batting .444.

RHP Craig Kimbrel impressed in his Padres debut. Kimbrel struck out the side on 16 pitches in the ninth inning to secure San Diego’s 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kimbrel was acquired last weekend in a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

RHP Tyson Ross had an effective outing against the Dodgers though he didn’t factor into the decision Tuesday. Ross worked six innings, and he gave up two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. He blanked the Dodgers until they scored twice in the sixth. “Good velocity. The first inning sort of set the tone,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “Tyson threw well.”

CF Wil Meyers delivered his first hit in a San Diego Padres uniform, and it turned out to be the difference in a win over the Dodgers. “I was pressing a little bit, just wanting to get that first hit, but it was good to be able to come through in that situation, a big situation right there,” said Myers, who went 1-for-5 with a run in his first win with the Padres, who acquired him in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. “Hopefully, a lot more will come after that.”

RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with a run and a walk Tuesday in his second game against his former club. Kemp had three RBIs on Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers, making him the first player since May 2013, when St. Louis SS Pete Kozma did it, to record three RBIs off Dodger LHP Clayton Kershaw. Kemp is batting .375.