San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Melvin Upton Jr. will have his left foot examined by the Padres’ team physician Thursday. Upton is expected to be out until May with sesamoiditis in the foot. He was sidelined for most of spring training with the Braves before being traded to San Diego on the eve of Opening Day.

RF Matt Kemp, who went 2-for-5 in Wednesday’s loss, had a productive series against his former club. Kemp finished 5-for-13 (.385) in the three games against the Dodgers with three RBIs, all of those coming against LHP Clayton Kershaw in the opener. Only one of Kemp’s hits, though, went for extra bases.

LF Justin Upton hit his first home run as a Padre on Wednesday. Upton drilled a 1-1 pitch from RHP Brandon McCarthy in the first inning and drove it into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left for a two-run shot. Upton, who has a 10-game hitting streak against the Dodgers, hit a triple Tuesday and drove in three runs in the three-game series against the Dodgers.

RHP Andrew Cashner had the misfortune of being the starter for Adrian Gonzalez’s historic performance. Cashner gave up all three of the Dodgers first baseman’s three home runs. Two of the homers came on first pitches from Cashner. “He’s a good hitter. I felt I had a great game plan against him, but I just didn’t execute it,” said Cashner, who entered Wednesday’s game with a 1.53 ERA in 17 games (six starts) against Los Angeles. “I made three mistakes to the same spot, and I’ve got to be better than that, mix in some off-speed (pitches), especially when I‘m not locating my fastball.”

1B Yonder Alonso celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday with mixed emotions. Although Alonso went 3-for-4 with a run, he and the Padres lost 7-4 against the Dodgers, dropping two of three in the series. Alonso also committed an error in Wednesday’s contest. Alonso, though, is off to a strong start, batting .500 with a double and an RBI in three games.