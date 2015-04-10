San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Kimbrel made his Petco Park debut as a Padre in the ninth inning of a scoreless game. His entrance music was Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle.” He worked one inning and allowed a triple to Angel Pagan but was able to wiggle free from the jam. Kimbrel was acquired on the eve of Opening Day in a trade with the Braves.

CF Wil Myers felt good coming out of camp, but some wonder when his bat will get going. After going 1-for-6 on Thursday, his average has dipped to .158.

2B Jedd Gyroko continues to struggle, although he did have one hit on five at-bats and was robbed of a hit. However, Gyroko grounded into two double plays and is batting .154.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was sensational when pressed into duty after RHP Ian Kennedy was lifted after 33 pitches with a strained left hamstring. Despaigne was locked in a spirited battle with RHP Brandon Morrow for the No. 5 spot in the rotation during spring training. Among the reasons the Padres went with Morrow was because Despaigne’s arm is built to go long or short. He retired all 14 Giants he faced Thursday.

RHP Ian Kennedy left his start in the third inning Thursday after straining his left hamstring. “I felt something grab,” Kennedy said. “I’ve never had that before and it feels tight right now. The main thing is how it feels tomorrow.” Manager Bud Black said Kennedy could be a candidate for the disabled list.