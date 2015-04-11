San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris, who has been batting second, was dropped to fifth in the order. Norris is a typical No. 2 hitter and it was obvious in Thursday’s 12-inning, 1-0 loss. On two occasions that called for bunts from the No. 2 hole, Norris was told to swing away.

RHP Craig Kimbrel recorded his first save in a Padres uniform. Acquired just before opening day from the Braves, Kimbrel has 187 career saves, the most of any closer since he entered the league in 2011.

2B Cory Spangenberg got his first start of the season at third base. Spangenberg went 1-for-3. He showed great hustle in taking third base from first, on a ground out by Matt Kemp to third.

RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three appearances thus far this season.

LHP Chris Rearick’s contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso. He was 2-0 with a 2.72 ERA with El Paso last season.

RHP Brandon Maurer was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. He was 1-4 with a 4.65 ERA with the Mariners last season. He was acquired during the offseason.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will take Ian Kennedy’s place in the rotation; Kennedy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Despaigne retired all 14 batters he face when relieving Kennedy on Thursday.

RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) left his April 9 start. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 10.