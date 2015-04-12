San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris had two hits Saturday and went 2 for 5. It was his third multi-hit game of the season in six games. That ties the second most multi-hit games through this stage of the season by a catcher in franchise history, trailing only Benito Santiago, who had four multi-hit games through the first six outings in 1991. No catcher in the majors has as many hits (eight) as Norris.

RF Matt Kemp had the 15th four-hit game of his career on Saturday. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. He leads the Padres with nine hits and has reached base in five of the six games. His .322 batting average at Petco Park is the highest among active players, minimum 200 at-bats.

LF Justin Upton has hit safely in each of the Padres’ six games this season and in each of the last eight, dating to last season. He entered the game tied with Oakland’s Billy Butler and the Giants’ Nori Aoki for the longest hitting streaks of the season.

RHP James Shields had seven strikeouts in seven innings on Saturday. Through two starts, he has 15 strikeouts, the highest total in the National League and the second highest in the majors, trailing only Cleveland’s Corey Kluber.