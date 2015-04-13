San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 10. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the first month of the 2012 season. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

INF Yangervis Solarte got a start at first and second the last two days. While the 27-year-old Venezuelan might not have a starting position for the Padres, expect to see a lot of him during the 2015 season as a super sub.

C Wil Nieves hit the first grand slam of his career Sunday in his first start of his second tour with the Padres. Prior to Sunday, the 37-year-old Nieves had nine home runs in a career that spanned 1,151 at-bats. Nieves was the 11th catcher in Padres history to hit a grand slam -- and the first since Ramon Hernandez on Sept. 27, 2005. At 37 years and 119 days old, Nieves is also the fourth-oldest player in Padres history to hit a grand slam behind the late Tony Gwynn (39 in 1999), Kurt Bevacqua (38 when he did it twice in 1985) and Champ Summers (37 and 300 days in 1984). The grand slam marked the first time in Nieves’ 421-game career that he had four RBIs in a game.

RF Matt Kemp was 2-for-4 Sunday to become the first major leaguer to have four multi-hit games this season. Kemp was 6-for-17 in the four-game series against the Giants and owns a .325 career batting average at Petco Park (75-for-231). That is the highest batting average at Petco Park among players with at least 200 at-bats.

LF Justin Upton has hit in all seven Padres games this season and in nine straight games dating back to last season. Upton is hitting .308 (8-for-26) this season and is hitting .324 (11-for-34) over the nine-game streak. Upton and Giants LF Nori Aoki are the only National League players to hit in seven straight games this season.

CF Will Venable got his first start of the season Sunday and homered to right off Yusmeiro Petit in the seventh. Venable and C Wil Nieves both homered in their first starts of the season. The home run was Venable’s 40th at Petco Park, the second-highest total in the ballpark’s history.