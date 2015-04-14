San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Wil Myers is learning his new defensive position on the fly. Myers’ skill set is showing, albeit with curious paths to a fly balls at time. He also is battling to track balls in the sun. “He’s athletic, playing hard, getting hits and holding his own,” manager Bud Black said. “He’ll be better than he is this time next month and will be better the month after that. He will continue to get better.”

2B Jedd Gyorko’s slow start has him on the bench. Gyoko, who is hitting .143, was slowed by injuries last year that led to a down season. He is healthy so far this year, but he hasn’t regained the stroke that led to a rookie-high 23 home runs his rookie season in 2013.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Despaigne, who nearly threw the Padres’ first no-hitter in franchise history last year, filled in when RHP Ian Kennedy strained his left hamstring Thursday and retired all 14 batters he faced.

LF Justin Upton has hit safely in each of the Padres’ eight games, and the final two games he played with Atlanta last season. His tied with San Francisco’s Nori Aoki and Oakland’s Billy Butler for the longest hitting streak in the majors this season.

RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) is making good progress, and he could throw a bullpen session in two or three days, manager Bud Black said Monday. Kennedy left was hurt in Thursday’s game, and he went on the disabled list the next day.