San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed one run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings Tuesday night in the Padres 5-1 win over Arizona at Petco Park. The Cuban now is 4-1 with a 1.66 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) at Petco Park. He is also 5-4 with a 2.19 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against National League West opponents.

RF Matt Kemp was 2-for-4 Tuesday in his fifth multi-hit game of the nine-game season. His triple was his second in his last three games. Going into Sunday, Kemp had only three triples in his previous 292 games. Kemp is hitting .379 (11-for-29) during his first homestand as a Padrewith two doubles, three triples, six runs scored and four RBIs.

LF Justin Upton has hit safely in all nine games this season (10-for-33) and 11 straight games extending back into last season. Upton extended the streak Tuesday with a 389-foot homer into the second deck in left at Petco Park. It was Upton’s second of the season and his first as a Padre at Petco Park. He hit 10 homers at Petco Park as a visiting player.

RHP Ian Kennedy is scheduled to throw a side session Wednesday. “We’re talking about it,” said Padres manager Bud Black. Kennedy went on the disabled list four days ago with a left hamstring strain suffered in his first start in the Padres’ home opener last Thursday. “Like we said, it was mild,” said Black. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne started in Kennedy’s spot Tuesday night.