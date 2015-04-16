San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris threw two out two would-be base-stealers Wednesday night. It was the first time he had thrown out two runners in the same game in his career. Norris has thrown out six of the 11 runners who have tested his arm in the season’s first 10 games. He threw out a career-high eight runners all of last season with Oakland. The six runners caught this season leads the major leagues.

CF Wil Myers was 2-for-4 Wednesday night and has multiple hits in four of his last five starts, going 9-for-21 with five doubles and three RBIs. He has hit safely in eight straight starts, going 12-for-37 (.324).

LF Justin Upton hit safely in all 10 of the Padres games this season (13-for-37) and in 12 straight games dating back to the end of last season. His 12-game hitting streak is the longest in the National League. His third home run of the season -- and second in as many nights at Petco Park -- Wednesday night broke a 2-2 tie in the Padres 3-2 win. He owns a career .377 batting average (20-for-53) with two doubles five homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games against the Diamondbacks, where he started his major league career.

RHP Brandon Morrow worked seven innings Wednesday for a second straight start, marking the first time since time since Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2012, that he worked seven or more innings in back-to-back starts. Morrow has a 1.29 earned run average after two starts.