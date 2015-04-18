FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#Intel
April 18, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Derek Norris entered Friday’s series opener in Chicago leading the big leagues with six runners caught stealing. He had two in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. It was the first time in 272 career games that he threw out multiple runners in a game. He is two shy of his career high of eight.

RHP Tyson Ross makes his third start of the season Saturday. He claimed his first win of the season with a six-inning outing last Sunday while allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. He had no decision in his first outing, a 7-3 win over the Dodgers on April 7.

CF Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with a go-ahead homer in the seventh, his first homer with the Padres as he got an extra chance against Cubs reliever Brian Schlitter. “I knew the guy (Schlitter) had a good two-seamer so I was kind of cheating in, but sure enough, he was throwing away,” Myers said. “I was able to focus back to the middle so I was happy with the result.”

LF Justin Upton saw a 10-game hitting streak come to an end with Friday’s 0-for-4 performance. He had a hit in all 10 Padres games entering Friday and has a run of 12 straight games going back to last season.

RHP James Shields (2-0) admits he didn’t have his best stuff in his second all-time appearance against the Cubs. But his six-innings of work were good enough, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out nine and walking just two.

