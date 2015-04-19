FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Craig Kimbrel (1-0) loaded the bases and gave up the game-winning hit in the 11th to Cubs SS Starlin Castro in what he admitted was a sub-par outing. ”I think everything was kind all over the place today,“ Kimbrel said. ”A few pitches I thought were pretty close, but I didn’t get the call. ...

RHP Tyson Ross had no decision in Saturday’s start after allowing three runs on five hits. He walked five while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings. The five walks were the most he has allowed since July 29, 2014, against St. Louis.

RF Matt Kemp gave the Padres a 2-0 first inning lead with his first home run of the season. He drove an 0-and-2 pitch into an 19 mph wind into Wrigley Field’s unfinished left field bleachers, driving home first baseman Yonder Alonso. Kemp went 2-for-5 and is a .324 lifetime hitter at Wrigley Field, with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 27 games.

RHP Andrew Cashner (0-2) is scheduled to make his third start of the season in Sunday’s series finale at Wrigley Field, and second on the road. He suffered his second straight loss last Monday against Arizona, allowing four unearned runs in six innings while striking out nine.

1B Yonder Alonso went 2-for-5 with two runs scored on Saturday. He has hit safely in his last five games and had his third multi-hit game of the season.

