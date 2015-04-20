San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Will Middlebrooks went 1-or-4 with a second-inning homer to extend his hitting streak to five games. It was his second home run of the series and third of the season. Middlebrooks has five RBIs in his last five games.

UTL Yangervis Solarte collected his first home run since Sept. 13, 2014 at Arizona with his two-run home run in the seventh inning. Solarte went 1-for-4 and is batting .357 through 11 games.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0, 0.77 ERA) moves temporarily out of the bullpen into the rotation with Monday’s start at Colorado. He’s made two appearances (one start) so far this year. In 2014, Despaigne was 4-7 in 16 appearances with a 3.36 ERA. He struck out 65 and walked 32 through 96 1/3 innings of work.

RF Matt Kemp seems to love the Friendly Confines. He went 1-for-3 on Sunday and is a lifetime .324 batter at Wrigley Field. Kemp has a career seven homers and 22 RBIs in 28 games in Chicago. He’s hit safely in seven straight games against the Cubs.

RHP Ian Kennedy will make a start Monday in Arizona with a minor league rehab start. He could throw 70 to 90 pitches during the extended spring training stint. He’s been on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain since April 10 but threw a trouble-free bullpen session last week in Chicago. Barring any complications, he’s expected to come off the disabled list next week and step back into the regular starting rotation.

RHP Andrew Cashner (1-2) became the first starting pitcher since Tom Gorzelanny in 2013 to allow at least two runs in consecutive starts with none of the runs being earned. So far in three starts only five of 12 runs allow have been earned. He allowed two runs (none earned) on five hits, struck out five and walked two.