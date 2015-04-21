San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Wil Myers went 2-for-6 with an RBI and three runs. He has multiple hits in six of his past nine starts, going 14-for-41 (.341) with five doubles, one homer and seven RBIs in that span. Myers has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 starts, going 17-for-56 (.304) in that stretch. He has hit safely in 10 of 14 games this season, starting 13 of them in center field.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne made his Coors Field debut and improved to 2-0 this season as he allowed six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. In 10 career games at Petco Park, Despaigne is 4-1 with a 1.64 ERA. One of those starts came against the Rockies on Aug. 12, 2014, when he held them scoreless for seven innings. Despaigne made his ninth career start on the road Monday and won for just the second time. In his nine road starts, he is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA.

LF Justin Upton was back in the lineup Monday. He strained his left quadriceps Saturday and didn’t play the following day. Upton went 1-for-3 with a single in the Padres’ five-run first. He left the game in the fourth with the Padres leading 9-0 on their way to a 14-3 romp over Colorado. Upton was taken out because the Padres were so far ahead, not because of any quadriceps issues.

RHP Brandon Morrow made two career starts at Coors Field, in 2009 and 2010 when he was with the Blue Jays. His third Denver outing will come Tuesday, when the Padres veteran tries to build on a fast 2015 start in which he has no decisions and a 1.29 ERA. “He’s had two great starts,” manager Bud Black said. “Seven shutout innings and then seven innings again, two runs. He’s been just what the doctor ordered.”

RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) threw 81 pitches in six innings Monday in an extended spring training game in Peoria, Ariz. He will be evaluated Tuesday when he rejoins the Padres. Kennedy is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but manager Bud Black did not say whether Kennedy would return to the rotation that day.