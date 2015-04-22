San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with his sixth double of the season, two RBIs and one run. He has had multiple hits in seven of his past 10 starts, going 17-for-45 (.378) in that span with six doubles, one homer and nine RBIs.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne’s single Monday was his first major league hit. He began his career 0-for-30, the second-longest hitless streak to start a career, trailing only RHP Joey Hamilton, who went 0-for-57.

SS Clint Barmes homered to lead off the third inning Tuesday against Colorado. It was his first homer since Sept. 11, 2013, while playing for Pittsburgh at Texas, a string of 153 at-bats between home runs. The Padres homered in a ninth consecutive game, their longest streak since they homered in 10 straight games from May 12-22, 2006.

RHP Brandon Morrow struck out in the third and walked in the fifth. It was the first time he reached base in his career. Morrow is 0-for-19 lifetime with 10 strikeouts. He took the mound with a 1.29 ERA that ranked sixth in the National League. However, after yielding five runs in six innings against Colorado, Morrow’s ERA rose to 3.15.

RHP Ian Kennedy walked into the Padres’ clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, hoping his outing Monday in an extended spring training game would be a springboard to him returning to the 25-man roster and the San Diego rotation as soon as Saturday. That is the day Kennedy, out due to a left hamstring strain, is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.