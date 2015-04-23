San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris went 1-for-4 with his eighth double of the season, one behind Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki for the most in the majors. Norris also threw out two runners, nailing DJ LeMahieu when he tried to steal second in the second and cutting down Rafael Ynoa when he broke for second on a ball in the dirt that got away from Norris. The catcher has hit safely in 12 of his first 15 games this season and has reached base safely in 13 of them.

CF Wil Myers went 1-for-4 and hit his second homer of the season in the sixth innings. He has eight extra-base hits this season and has scored 15 runs with 11 RBIs in 16 games. The Padres’ leadoff hitter, Myers is batting .309 (21-for-68) with a .338 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage.

RHP James Shields gave up three runs in six innings before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh with the score tied at 3. He threw just 78 pitches. Shields, who was not involved in the decision, is 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies and 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in three starts at Coors Field.

RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) threw a bullpen session and said he was fine. He is expected to start Saturday against the Dodgers when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list, with RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who made two starts in Kennedy’s absence, returning to the bullpen. Manager Bud Black said, “It’ll be Kennedy or Despaigne. You wouldn’t be wrong speculating either. But you wouldn’t be wrong if you speculated Kennedy a little bit more.”