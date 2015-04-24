San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B/2B Yangervis Solarte hit cleanup for the first time in his career Thursday. The San Diego Padres’ switch-hitting infielder entered the game with 572 career plate appearances, and he had started at every other spot in the order other than fourth. The move wasn’t successful, as Solarte went 0-for-3 with a walk. He grounded out three times in the Padres’ 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will return to the bullpen in a long-relief role when RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) comes off the disabled list Saturday and rejoins the rotation. However, Despaigne, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of hitless relief April 9 when Kennedy was injured, entered Thursday’s game in the eighth with two outs and a runner on third. He walked DJ LeMahieu but got Charlie Blackmon to ground out. Despaigne went 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in his two starts in Kennedy’s absence. Overall, Despaigne is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA. Manager Bud Black said, “I’ve talked about his (slow) heartbeat, his pitchabilty, and I think that in any role he can succeed. That was a big out for him there in the eighth. We like his versatility. We’ve talked about that all spring. Every game is different. You never know how a game is going to play out, but we feel good with Ordisamer.”

LF Justin Upton was not in the lineup Thursday, but he pinch-hit in the seventh with two outs and runners on first and second and struck out against RHP Scott Oberg. Manager Bud Black said Upton is still getting treatment on the strained left quadriceps he suffered Saturday, which caused him to miss Sunday’s game at Chicago. Upton played in each of the Padres’ other 16 games. Black said a lot of the decision to rest Upton had to do with getting OF Will Venable into a game.

RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) will be activated Saturday for a start against the Dodgers. He threw 81 pitches in six innings Monday in an extended spring training game, and he will not be on any pitch limit Saturday. In his one start this season for the Padres, Kennedy threw 34 pitches April 9 in 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Giants before he was injured.

1B Yonder Alonso went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. During that span, Alonso is 11-for-22, raising his season average to .400 (22-for-55) with one homer and eight RBIs. Alonso has a .485 on-base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage.