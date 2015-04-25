San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Quackenbush was among the final roster cuts coming out of spring training and among the reasons he was sent down was because he still had options. Quackenbush was 3-3 with a 2.48 ERA in 56 games last year for the Padres.

RHP Josh Johnson, rebounding from a Tommy John surgery in April of 2014, threw another bullpen session. He expects to be major-league-ready by late May or early June.

RHP Ian Kennedy, making his first start on Saturday since a stint on the DL with a strained hamstring, will not be on a pitch count, according to manager Bud Black. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 10.

RHP Shawne Kelley was placed on the disabled list with a strained left calf, retroactive to Thursday. Kelley was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He came over from the Yankees in the offseason, one of the few moves GM A.J. Preller made that didn’t pan out.