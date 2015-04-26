San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Slumping 2B Jedd Gyroko continues to ride the bench. One night after he was replaced in the lineup by Cory Spangenberg, he was bumped for Yangervis Solarte. Gyorko is hitting .159. Gyorko was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game although he did pinch hit Saturday and went down looking.

LHP Frank Garces was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Garces, who was 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings, was one of two left-handers on the staff. Now Chris Rearick is the Padres’ lone southpaw.

LF Justin Upton had two home runs and five RBIs on Saturday. It was the eighth time he had a multi-homer game in his career. “He has real power,” manager Bud Black said. “His ability to hit homers to all parts of the part is legit. He has all-field power.”

RHP Ian Kennedy was elevated from the disabled list to the roster. Kennedy strained his left hamstring in his first start, the Padres’ home opener on April 9, and exited after 2 1/3 innings. Kennedy has made 30-plus starts in his last five seasons, among 14 pitchers reaching that milestone. He took the loss on Saturday night against the Dodgers.