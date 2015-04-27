San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, exchanging roster spots with LHP Chris Rearick. Mazzoni, who the Padres acquired from the Mets at the end of spring training for LHP Alex Torres, had allowed one run on three hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings in six appearances.

C Derek Norris was 2-for-3 Sunday with a double, his first homer as a Padre and two of San Diego’s three RBIs. He also threw out Dodgers lead-off man Jimmy Rollins at second on a first-inning steal attempt. The home run was his first since last Aug. 9. But the double was Norris’s ninth. And he has hit safely in seven of his last eight starts, going 13-for-30 (.433) with six doubles, a homer, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Norris has reached base in 15 of his 18 games with a plate appearance this season. And the caught stealing was his eighth of the season, tying the career high he set in 114 games for Oakland last season.

LHP Chris Rearick was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, exchanging roster spots with RHP Cory Mazzoni, who was promoted. Rearick had a 12.00 ERA in five appearances for the Padres and gave up two home runs in three innings.

RF Matt Kemp is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with three doubles, three steals, three RBIs and five runs scored in six games against the Dodgers (his former team) this season. Kemp hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and 13 of his last 15, hitting .390 (23-for-59) with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three steals for 11 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

RHP Brandon Morrow allowed one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts Sunday while picking up his first win as a Padre in his first career start against the Dodgers. Morrow has worked at least six innings in each of his first four starts, the first time he has done that since the start of the 2012 season (and only the second time in his injury-interrupted career).