San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista has been the answer at shortstop for the Padres.

2B Jedd Gyorko was out of the lineup Monday, replaced by Yangervis Solarte. Gyorko is in a slump, hitting just .149 and, with Solarte at .320, he’s been getting more playing time of late. Solarte went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Monday night.

2B Yangervis Solarte went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Monday night. Solarte has been getting more playing time of late in place of slumping Jedd Gyorko.

RF Matt Kemp has done about everything asked of him by the Padres -- except hit home runs. Kemp is hitting .345 but has only one homer. But manager Bud Black isn’t concerned. “He’ll hit his share of homers,‘’ Black said. ”I don’t think it is anything to be alarmed about. We feel good about his power.‘’

RHP James Shields recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts in his loss to the Astros. That ties the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for most strikeouts in a game this season. Shields’ career high is 15.

RHP Shawn Kelley threw 30 pitches during batting practice as he remains on the DL with a strained left calf. Manager Bud Black was upbeat. “He said the calf feels good,‘’ Black said. ”That was a good step for him.''