San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni hasn’t looked very sharp in his first two major league outings, with his second coming on Tuesday. He allowed four runs in the ninth inning, which catapulted his ERA to 27.00.

2B Jedd Gyorko will start on Wednesday against LHP Dallas Keuchel. Gyorko has been losing playing time to Yangervis Solarte and Cory Spangenberg as his batting stroke remains elusive. Gyorko is hitting .143. Manager Bud Black said the team isn’t considering sending Gyorko to the minors. “We want to see him perform well here,” Black said.

RHP Josh Johnson continues to make progress from his second Tommy John surgery. Johnson threw a 40-pitch simulated game and looked sharp. He will probably have another session next week at the team’s facility in Arizona. Johnson missed all of last season.

RHP Shawn Kelley had no setbacks in his throwing session on Monday. Kelley, on the DL with a strained calf, has also been ineffective. Manager Bud Black said Kelley is also working on some mechanical issues and will throw again on Wednesday.