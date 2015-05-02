San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Nick Vincent’s return to the Padres bullpen. Mazzoni, who was acquired by the Padres late in spring training in the trade that sent LHP Alex Torres to the Mets, made two appearances for the Padres and allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in two innings.

CF Wil Myers scored two runs Friday night, giving him 23 runs scored on the season. That is the highest total in the major leagues. Myers drew walks in his first two plate appearances Friday after drawing only two walks in his first 102 plate appearances.

RHP Nick Vincent allowed a run in an inning Friday night after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Vincent was 1-0 with a 0.96 earned-run average in eight appearances (16 strikeouts, one walk in 9 1/3 innings) with the Chihuahuas since being optioned to El Paso by the Padres on April 10 after posting a 5.40 ERA in his first three appearances out of the Padres bullpen. ”My cutter is back,“ said Vincent. ”It had morphed into a slider at the start of the season.

2B Yangervis Solarte had two, two-run singles Friday night. He is tied for the Padres’ RBI lead with 16 (with Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and Wil Myers) in just 61 at-bats. Solarte is 11-for-18 with runners in scoring position this season and 5-for-7 in RISP situations with two outs.

RHP Ian Kennedy basically used only his fastball in holding the Rockies to two runs -- on solo homers by center fielder Drew Stubbs and third baseman Nolan Arenado -- on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings to pick up his first win of the season.

RHP Shawn Kelley,who has been on the disabled list since April 23 with a left calf strain, pitched an inning with Class A Lake Elsinore on a rehab assignment Friday night. He issued a walk while striking out two.