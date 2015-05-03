San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was 2-for-4 Saturday with his 11th double of the season. He was 2-for-3 against Rockies left-handed starter Jorge De La Rosa and is hitting .619 (13-for-21) against left-handed pitchers this season.

CF Wil Myers was 1-for-3 Saturday with two walks, two runs scored and a RBI. He tied a Padres record by scoring multiple runs in four straight games and leads the majors with 25 runs scored. He has drawn two walks in back-to-back games after drawing only two walks in his first 102 plate appearances this season.

RHP Joaquin Benoit hasn’t appeared out of the Padres bullpen since last Monday with what Padres manager Bud Black described as a “dead arm.” In his outing against the Astros on Monday, Benoit allowed three runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out as his earned run average ballooned from 1.64 to 4.09. Benoit was held out again Saturday night.

RHP Brandon Morrow is the latest pitcher to like Petco Park. Saturday night was Morrow’s fifth start of the season (2-0, 2.73 earned run average) and his fourth at home at Petco Park. He is 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA at Petco Park, allowed five runs on 23 hits and six walks with 18 strikeouts in 27 innings. Morrow has worked at least six innings in each of his first five starts this season.