San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Cory Spangenberg went hitless when moved to the leadoff spot Tuesday night. Suffice it to say, he likes hitting second a lot better. The utility infielder contributed three hits to Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Afterward, Padres manager Bud Black created a new rule: Anybody who gets three hits in a game automatically starts the next day. So Spandenberg can pencil himself into Thursday’s lineup at Arizona.

C Austin Hedges recorded his first major league hit and first two major league RBIs in Wednesday’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. The 22-year-old, who struck out as a pinch hitter in his major league debut Monday, responded to his first start with a solid RBI single to center field in his second of five plate appearances Wednesday. Padres manager Bud Black said he would like Hedges to catch about twice a week, a number that could increase if he continues to drive in two runs every start. Black already is considering using the club’s regular starting catcher, Derek Norris, at first base on occasions in an effort to add to Hedges’ playing opportunities.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was a more-than-adequate replacement when RHP Ian Kennedy had to miss two starts earlier this season. Now he’ll get an opportunity to see what he can do in RHP Brandon Morrow’s shoes. Despaigne goes for his third consecutive win as a starter when he replaces injured Morrow in the rotation for the start of a four-game series at Arizona on Thursday night. He can only hope to be as good as he was against the Diamondbacks on April 14, when he two-hit them over seven innings in a 5-1 win.

LF Justin Upton was the only Padres starter not to get a hit in San Diego’s 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. But it wouldn’t be fair to say Upton didn’t contribute to the win. He walked a career-best four times, scored twice, stole a base and made a diving catch in the outfield in the win. Upton had nothing to show for his two hits in the three-game series, having recorded one hit apiece in shutout losses Monday and Tuesday.

RHP Ian Kennedy got a thrill being on the mound for C Austin Hedges’ first major league start Wednesday. How excited was he? “There was added pressure,” he insisted. “I wanted to pitch well for his first game.” Kennedy did exactly that, limiting the San Francisco Giants to six hits over seven innings in a 9-1 win. Afterward, all he wanted to talk about was Hedges. “He was great,” Kennedy assured.