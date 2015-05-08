San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who stepped into the rotation when RHP Brandon Morrow was placed on the disabled list, had his mastery of the Diamondbacks end Thursday. Despaigne, who had limited Arizona to a .193 batting average in five previous appearances, gave up a career-high eight runs on a career-high 10 hits in a five-inning outing. Arizona scored four in the first inning. ”He was just missing over the middle,“ San Diego C Derek Norris said. ”No matter the pitch, no matter the sequence, he was leaving a lot of balls out over where a lot of good hitters like get them.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder soreness) has been available the last several days, manager Bud Black said. However, Benoit hasn’t pitched since Sunday.

LF Justin Upton was 0-for-3 before being removed in the seventh inning when the score got out of hand in his first game back in Arizona this season. Upton, who was traded to Atlanta before the 2013 season and was acquired by the Padres this season, slashed .377/.493/.698 with two doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs in 15 previous games against the Diamondbacks. It is the best on-base percentage and third-best slugging percentage of any opponent with at least 50 plate appearances against Arizona.

1B Yonder Alonso was removed from the game after falling awkwardly on his right shoulder while fielding a ground ball from Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas in the eighth inning. “Jammed it,” manager Bud Black said. “It is sore. We will have some doctors look at it tonight. He will have some images tomorrow.”

RHP Shawn Kelley (left calf strain) is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday, and manager Bud Black said Thursday, “There is a real good chance we could activate him for tomorrow.” Kelley was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in six appearances before placed on the DL. The Padres will send out a reliever in the corresponding move, Black said, without naming names.