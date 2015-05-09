San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday when RHP Shawn Kelley was activated from the disabled list. Vincent was 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA after giving up one run on three hits in one inning of an 11-0 loss to Arizona on Thursday. “In his career as a Padre he was pitched very well,” Black said, “But he has been part of that mix that has really had trouble getting going as a group.”

RHP James Shields has given up seven homers in his last two starts and won them both, against Colorado last weekend and at Arizona on Friday. “The ball has been flying. That’s about it,” said Shields, who gave up six hits and three walks in six innings but was the pticher of record when the Padres went ahead in the eighth. “It was a pretty bad day for me,” Shields said. “I was getting behind in the count for the most part and they were capitalizing on it. But the good news is, we won the game.”

CF Will Venable was a double short of the cycle while making only his fifth start of the season Friday. He homered in the second inning to break an 0-for-16 skid and broke a tie at 5 with the game-winning single in the seventh. He lost his starting job over the winter, when Justin Upton, Matt Kemp and Wil Myers were acquired in trades. “We have three outfielders out there who should be out there,” Venable said. “Some good players. And I understand the situation. Don’t get discouraged. You have to be patient, and when the opportunity does come you can’t press too much. It’s just about going out there and letting it happen.”

1B Yonder Alonso was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, a day after landing awkwardly on his scapula while fielding a ground ball in the eighth inning of an 11-0 loss to Arizona. Alonzo missed two games in San Francisco after being hit by a pitch in the scapula May 3 against Colorado, and he aggravated the area in his second game back Thursday. “It wasn’t anything major, which is what I was a little more scared of,” Alonso said. “When you play every day, you expect yourself to go one hundred percent. That’s the way I play. Things are going to happen. The good news on all this is that is not long term. It is something that can take maybe two weeks, maybe three weeks, maybe four weeks.” Alonso was tied for seventh in the NL with a .333 batting average with four doubles, a triple and a homer.

RHP Shawn Kelley was activated from the disabled list Friday after being sidelined with a calf injury, and RHP Nick Vincent was optioned to Triple A El Paso. Kelley does not have a defined role as the Padres attempt to sort out a relief corps that entered Friday with a 4.69 ERA, 27th in the majors. “We’re bringing back to the major league roster an experienced major league relief pitcher whose pitched well the last couple of years,” Black said. “Got off to a little bit of a rough start with us, then tweaked his calf. He had a really good year last year with the Yankees. Shawn can be a big part of our resurgence if our bullpen pitches like we think they are capable.” Kelley is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in six appearances.