San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Kimbrel saw his streak of 35 consecutive save conversions (10 this season) end on Arizona pinch-hitter Danny Dorn’s two-out, two-run double that tied the score at 4 in the ninth inning Saturday. “It happens to the best of them,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. Kimbrel had not had a blown save since June 24, 2014. It was the longest streak in the majors.

OF/1B Wil Myers will be the principal first baseman while 1B Yonder Alonso (bruised scapula) is on the disabled list, Padres manager Bud Black said Saturday. “We’re going to roll with Myers for the time being,” Black said. “His versatility and flexibility helps us in this regard. The way he played last night gave us an indication he feels comfortable out there.” Myers has his own first baseman’s mitt and took grounders at first base during spring training, Black said, although he did not participate in drills there. He had played four innings at first in Tampa Bay before his Friday start, when he was 4-for-4. “There is going to be a mistake in there,” Black said. “because that’s the nature of moving positions at a major league pace, but he’s going to do fine.”

2B Jedd Gyorko saved the game in the 10th inning Saturday, when he dived to his left to spear a line drive that started an inning-ending double play with runners on first and third. “I didn’t have a whole lot of time to react,” said Gyorko, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and had two hits. “I just dove, hoping to try to knock it down as well as I could. Fortunately enough, went right in my glove.”

OF Abraham Almonte grounded out as a pinch-hitter after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso to replace 1B Yonder Alonso (bruised scapula), who was officially placed on the disabled list Saturday. “Reports are good,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “Really impressed wiuh the way he’s played, both sides.” Almonte, obtained from Seattle last season, hit .230 with three homers and 15 RBIs with the Mariners and Padres last season. He was hitting .308 with four homers, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases in 26 games with El Paso. “To a man, everybody said he’s the man who should be brought up,” Black said. “A lot of it hinged on how we felt at first base with Myers.” El Paso 1B Brett Wallace is hitting .321 with three homers and 17 RBIs while playing for Pat Murphy, his former college coach at Arizona State.

LF Justin Upton hit his 70th homer at Chase Field on Saturday, the park he called home for six seasons, and had his second game-winner against Arizona this season with a 12th-inning shot in a 6-4 victory. “It’s old hat,” Upton said of facing Arizona, where he played from 2007 to 2012. “I‘m just trying to cheer on my teammates, play the game. I‘m just having fun, going out and playing the game.” He has six homers in 18 career games against Arizona. He beat them with an eighth-inning homer in San Diego on April 15.

1B Yonder Alonso (bruised scapula) was officially placed on the disabled list Saturday.