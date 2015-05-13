San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game after aggravating a sore wrist during batting practice. DH Cory Spangenberg stepped into the lineup in place of Myers, while Yangervis Solarte took over at first base.

CF Abraham Almonte moved into the leadoff spot after a last-minute scratch sidelined 1B Wil Myers, then the recent call-up got his first hit of the season with a third-inning single. Almonte returned to Seattle, where he played parts of the past two seasons, and went 1-for-2 Tuesday night. He reached base four times in five plate appearances and scored two of the Padres’ four runs.

LHP Frank Garces had allowed just one run in eight appearances this season before giving up three home runs in his worst outing of the year Tuesday at Seattle.

RHP James Shields has had plenty of run support this month, and he’s needed it. Shields has given up five earned runs in each of his past two starts, but he has a 2-0 record to show for it. Shields, who is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game in Seattle, was 2-0 with a 2.90 ERA in April but has already allowed seven home runs in two starts this month.

RHP Ian Kennedy couldn’t have imagined things going much worse out of the gates Tuesday night. He allowed Seattle’s first six batters to reach base on the way to a 4-0 deficit in the first inning. Kennedy eventually settled down but couldn’t get past the fifth inning, throwing 106 pitches while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Shawn Kelley made his first appearance since coming off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and showed signs of rust. He allowed four hits and two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.