San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross is off to a good start this month, despite his 0-1 record in May. He has allowed two earned runs in each of his two May starts to give him a 2.77 ERA. In April, Ross went 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA. He is scheduled to be on the mound when the Padres host Washington on Thursday night.

1B/OF Wil Myers was sent back to San Diego to undergo tests on his sore left wrist, although results won’t be available until Thursday. Myers has been leading off and filling in for injured 1B Yonder Alonso, but he missed the past two games because of the wrist.

2B Cory Spangenberg had a pair of hits, a stolen base, a run and an RBI on Wednesday in San Diego’s 4-2 win at Seattle. His hustle led to the Padres’ fourth run of the game as Spangenberg barely scored from third base on a wild pitch that ended up just a few feet from home plate. Spangenberg has 10 hits in 31 at-bats this month but has just two RBIs for the season.

3B Will Middlebrooks, who snapped out of an 11-game hitless streak with a single Tuesday night, homered in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game at Seattle. It was the first home run for Middlebrooks since April 19 and his fourth of the season.

RHP Brandon Maurer made his first appearance in Seattle as an opposing pitcher Wednesday night, when he struck out two of the three batters he faced during a 1-2-3 seventh. Maurer spent his past two seasons with the Mariners -- first as a starter, then as a converted reliever.

LF Abraham Almonte got his first RBI of the season in Wednesday’s seventh inning, and it came against his former team. However, the ex-Seattle Mariner didn’t get to run the bases for long, as his two-out single to right field drove in a run but also resulted in Seattle RF Nelson Cruz gunning down Clint Barmes at third base to end the inning.

OF Justin Upton had a rough series in Seattle. The Padres’ leader in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage went 0-for-8 in the two-game set. Upton served as DH Wednesday, when he had a walk and a stolen base but went 0-for-3. His best contact came on a long fly ball that took Seattle CF Dustin Ackley to the wall in the sixth.