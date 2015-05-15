San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris drove in five runs Thursday, one shy of his career high. He a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the second, both off Nationals RHP Doug Fister.

CF Wil Myers received a cortisone injection to help with his left wrist tendinitis. Manager Bud Black speculated Myers could be available next week if all goes as planned. The team hopes Myers can avoid a stint on the disabled list.

INF Cory Spangenberg continues to impress the Padres with an element he has and the rest of the team doesn‘t: speed. Manager Bud Black noted how Spangenberg plays with energy and has the quickness to allow the team to manufacture runs. “That is what he does,” Black said. “That is his game, and that is good for the club.” Spangenberg also hit his first two home runs of the season Thursday.

INF Will Middlebrooks got his first start at first base Thursday night. The Padres are short-handed there with Wil Myers and Yonder Alonso battling injuries. Middlebrooks went 2-for-4, raising his average to .208.

RHP Brandon Morrow got a cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder. Morrow hasn’t been cleared yet to play catch. Morrow was among the team’s most consistent starting pitchers before his shoulder revolted and he landed on the disabled list retroactive to May 3.

1B Yonder Alonso has increased the range of motion in his injured right shoulder, but there remains no timetable for his return. Alonso was hitting .333 before getting hurt. “He is still a ways off,” manager Bud Black said.