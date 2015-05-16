San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris continues to be the unsung standout on offense. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 25 games, batting .330 (29 for 88).

CF Wil Myers is continuing to make progress with his sore left wrist, according to manager Bud Black. Black said there is a chance Myers could be available for the team’s series against the Cubs which starts on Tuesday.

2B Cory Spangenberg was back in the starting lineup, replacing Jedd Gyorko, with the right-handed Jordan Zimmermann starting. Spangenberg had his first multi-home run game since college when hitting two against the Nationals on Thursday.

OF Abraham Almonte got his second start of the season in center field. Almonte was recalled Saturday from Triple-A El Paso. His other two starts have come in right field and left. He was hitting .308 before his recall.

RHP Brandon Morrow, who is on the DL with a sore right shoulder, played catch on Friday.