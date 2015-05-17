San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF-1B Wil Myers took grounders at first Saturday and Padres manager Bud black said he is cautiously optimistic that Myers (left wrist tendinitis) will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

C Austin Hedges made his first start at Petco Park on Saturday night and threw out the first two would-be base stealers of his career. He also hit a liner to the warning track in left.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who has given up 15 runs and 20 hits in eight innings in his last two starts, will make at least one more start, although he might be pushed back in the rotation. Despaigne gave up eight runs and 10 hits to the Nationals on Friday night.

CF Melvin Upton Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Monday. Upton, who was acquired from Atlanta in the same trade that brought RHP Craig Kimbrel from the Braves, has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with sesamoid inflammation (the bone behind the ball) in his left foot.

RHP Andrew Cashner suffered his fifth straight loss in as many outings Saturday and fell to 1-7 in eight starts despite a 3.24 ERA. The Padres have scored two runs in support of Cashner in his last five starts. Cashner allowed three runs in the first inning Saturday, snapping his major league-record string of 21 straight home starts in which he allowed two or fewer earned runs.