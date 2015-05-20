San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni was summoned from Triple-A El Paso for his second stint with the Padres this season. He previously allowed six runs in two innings for a 27.00 ERA. He was 1-0 with one save and a 1.04 ERA in 12 appearances for El Paso.

CF Wil Myers was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11 after hurting his left wrist for the second consecutive season while bracing it on a dive. Myers received a cortisone injection in the wrist last week, but he couldn’t avoid a stint on the DL. Before Tuesday’s game, Myers had a batting-practice session that brought more pain than well-struck balls. “He’s realistic to know he wasn’t going to be able to play with this,” manager Bud Black said. “He is bummed. He is 24 years old and wants to contribute to our wins.”

RHP Josh Johnson, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to throw two bullpen sessions this week. He is getting closer to a simulated game, something that might come next week in Anaheim.

RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) played catch and is near a return to a program that will include bullpen sessions. “He’s moving in the right direction,” manager Bud Black said. Morrow was among the team’s most consistent starters before his shoulder acted up and he landed on the disabled list in early May.

OF Will Venable, who will see increased playing time with Wil Myers (wrist) going on the DL, started his eighth game in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Venable hit eight home runs for the Padres last year, one season removed from hitting a team-high 22 homers. ”He’s always ready,‘’ manager Bud Black said.

1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) is still without a timetable for his return. Alonso was hitting .333 before getting hurt earlier this month when diving for a ball, injuring his rotator cuff.