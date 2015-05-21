San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris’ defensive abilities were mentioned when he came over from Oakland in a trade. But through the spring and the season’s first 40 games, Norris has done well behind the plate. Offensively, there’s been little doubt he can hit. Norris, who had the game-winning double in Tuesday’s game, entered Wednesday’s outing with the most extra-base hits of any major league catcher and more than double than the next catcher, the Dodgers’ Yasmani Grandal (nine).

C Austin Hedges continues to grow in his first stint with the big club. “He has good feet, a good arm and an ability to receive,” manager Bud Black said. “He has a certain maturity now and a coming of age as a player.” The Padres thought enough of Hedges that they released veteran Will Neives on May 4 to activate Hedges. Hedges has seen action in seven games and is hitting .154.

RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will have a bullpen session on Thursday. “We’ll see how it goes but he feels good,” manager Bud Black said. Morrow was among the team’s most consistent starters before his shoulder revolted and he landed on the DL on May 3.

OF Will Venable continues to produce as of late, and that’s big after the injury bug bit the Padres. “He’s hit over .300 the last 10 games,” manager Bud Black said. “We need Will’s presence in the lineup now that Wil (Myers) and (Yonder) Alonso are out. And Will is always ready; he’s a good ballplayer.”

1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) could return to baseball activities in the next week or so, manager Bud Black said. Alonso not only was among the Padres hottest hitters before getting hurt, but he gives their lineup a rare left-handed hitter.