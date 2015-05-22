San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Will Middlebrooks had two of the Padres five hits in Thursday’s shutout loss. He is batting .333 (9-for-27) with a double and a homer over his past five games following an 0-for-20 drought.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne gave up two runs before he retired a hitter Thursday, and then he didn’t allow another run in his six-inning outing. He finished giving up six hits and two walks with six strikeouts, a major improvement over his two previous starts when he allowed 15 runs on 20 hits in a total of eight innings. In 14 career games at Petco Park, Despaigne has a 4-3 record with a 2.92 ERA.

LF Justin Upton was 1-for-3 with a steal Thursday. His ninth steal is his most since he stole 18 bases in 2012. He is also the first player in the major leagues this season with 10 or more homers and nine steals. Upton is hitting .349 (29-for-83) in 23 home games at Petco Park this season with nine home runs, 22 RBIs and 23 runs. The nine homers equal the Padres record for home runs at Petco Park before the All-Star break.

CF Will Venable, who went 1-for-3 Thursday, is hitting .367 (11-for-30) in his past 10 games. He has hit safely in seven of those contests.