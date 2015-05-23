FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 24, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Wil Myers continues to receive therapy and treatment for an injured left wrist, which put him on the 15-day disabled list May 19. There is no timetable for his return, manager Bud Black said.

INF Cory Spangenberg also had trouble hitting his way out of skid, but he ended a hitless streak by going 1-for-4. Spangenberg entered Friday’s contest hitless in his last 19 at-bats.

RF Matt Kemp remained in a hitting funk. Kemp went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday’s loss. Kemp is 3-for-26 in his last 29 at-bats. He has only one home run this season.

RHP Brandon Morrow is progressing well, manager Bud Black said. Morrow went on the disabled list May 5 with right shoulder inflammation. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session either Saturday or Sunday. He could pitch a simulated game when the Padres visit the Anaheim Angels on Monday through Wednesday.

RHP Andrew Cashner pitched well again, but had nothing to show for it in a 2-1 defeat by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cashner, who didn’t figure in the decision, worked six solid innings allowing a run (unearned) on five hits. Cashner struck out three and walked one on 109 pitches (72 strikes). He is winless in three starts with an 0-2 record against Los Angeles this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
