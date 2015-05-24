San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Yangervis Solarte had the Padres’ lone hit on Saturday night against Dodgers RHP Mike Bolinger in a 2-0 loss. Solarte led off the game with the base hit before getting doubled up on a grounder by INF Cory Spangenberg.

OF Justin Upton was ejected in the eighth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Dodgers after arguing balls and strikes. Upton was tossed by home plate ump Clint Fagan after taking a called third strike.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings Saturday against the Dodgers. Kennedy gave up Joc Pederson’s home run in the first inning and two hits in the second before shutting down the Dodgers until the sixth. “I thought tonight Ian ... the fastball was a little crisper,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “Overall, he had to work his way out of an inning in the second. Made some nice pitches. But I thought the fastball, the life to it in the hitting area, good hook, little slider, a few change-ups, good mix tonight for Ian. He threw the ball really well. He was right there with their guys. He did his part.” Kennedy (2-4) has lost both of his starts against the Dodgers this season.