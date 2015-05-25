San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Cory Spangenberg matched his career best with three hits Sunday. Spangenberg went 3-for-5, hit a double and scored a run. He entered Sunday’s game in a 1-for-26 slump.

3B Will Middlebrooks hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo drive in the third inning of Sunday’s 11-3 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Middlebrooks finished 2-for-5 and has now gotten hits in seven of his past 10 games. During that span, Middlebrooks is batting .289 (11-for-38) with two home runs and two RBIs.

1B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to three games Sunday. Solarte went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. He was the only Padre with an active hitting streak entering Sunday’s game.

LF Justin Upton tied a career high with six RBIs Sunday. Upton hit a grand slam and a two-run double in his first two at-bats before finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored. In 22 games this month, Upton is batting .309 (25-for-81) with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBIs.

RHP James Shields became just the second pitcher in team history to being a season with six consecutive wins. Andy Hawkins, who started 11-0 in 1985, was the first. Shields allowed only three baserunners in his first six innings Sunday and pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In seven innings of work, Shields allowed three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out seven to move within one of the major leagues’ strikeout leader, Cleveland Indians RHP Corey Kluber. Shields also gave up his 15th home run of the season, most in the major leagues.

CF Will Venable matched a career best with four hits. Venable went 4-for-5 with a double and a walk, and scored three runs in Sunday’s 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Venable now has hits in nine of his past 13 games and is batting .381 (17-for-42) during that span to raise his average from .133 to a team-leading .292.