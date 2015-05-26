San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris experienced a frustrating night defensively Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Norris allowed a passed ball that resulted in an unearned run and saw three runners successfully steal bases. Angels 2B Johnny Giovatella stole his first base of season, with SS Erick Aybar and RF Kole Calhoun each getting his second. Aybar and Calhoun eventually scored after their steals.

RHP Tyson Ross struck out four of the first five batters he faced Monday night on the way to finishing with seven strikeouts in six innings. Ross only conceded two runs and one walk, which was intentional, despite allowing 10 hits.

3B Will Middlebrooks recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his past six contests Monday night. Middlebrooks went 2-for-4 and scored a run in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The third baseman also saved a run in the third inning when he leaped to make a backhanded, one-handed catch of Angels 1B Albert Pujols’ line drive with a runner at third base. Since breaking an 0-for-22 slump, Middlebrooks is batting .309 (13-for-42) in his past 11 games.

1B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to four games Monday night. Solarte went 2-for-4, hit a double, scored a run and drove in another in the Padres’ 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Solarte has three doubles in his past four games.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne seeks to break a three-game losing streak Tuesday night when he faces the Los Angeles Angels. In his past three starts, all losses, Despaigne has allowed 17 earned runs and 26 hits in 14 innings. Before that streak, the Cuban right-hander conceded just seven earned runs and 12 hits in his first 21 1/3 innings this season.

LF Justin Upton continues to lead the Padres’ offense in May. Upton went 2-for-4 with a strikeout Monday night, and is now 4-for-8 in his past two games with a double, a home run and six RBIs. In 23 games this month, Upton has been batting .318 (27-for-85) with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBIs.

CF Will Venable continued his strong hitting this month. Venable hit a two-run single in going 1-for 3 with a walk Monday night. Since 1B Yonder Alonzo went on the disabled list May 8. Venable has hits in 10 of his past 14 games and is batting .400 (18-for-45) during that span to raise his average from .133 to a team-leading .293.