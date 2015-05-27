San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B/CF Wil Myers had tests performed on his left wrist Tuesday, which showed improvement. Myers has been out since May 11 because of tendinitis in the wrist. Myers, though, will continue to rest and will not start swinging a bat yet.

RHP Brandon Maurer has a scoreless innings streak of 13 consecutive innings covering 12 appearances, and he hasn’t allowed a hit in any of his past five outings. Opposing batters are hitting just .152 (12 for 79) against him this season.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne threw six scoreless innings against the Angels Wednesday but got a no-decision. He walked none, gave up five hits and struck out five. It was his best start since his first start of the season, when he allowed one run on two hits against the Diamondbacks on April 14.

RF Matt Kemp went homerless Tuesday -- again. Kemp, who has hit as many as 39 homers in a season (2011), has hit just one home run this season. It came more than a month ago, on April 18 against the Cubs. Kemp, though, had a two-out, three-run double in the 10th inning that snapped a scoreless tie and lifted the Padres to a 4-0 win. “I feel that I can still hit, I‘m still a good hitter,” Kemp said. “You just go through those stretches when things aren’t going your way. I think I hit that stretch, so the earlier the better. Get that out of the way and I can do some things to help this team win.”

RHP Andrew Cashner will start Wednesday against the Angels. Cashner has lost his last five decisions despite a 3.00 ERA during that stretch. Cashner has not gotten help from his defense, which has led to Cashner giving up 12 unearned runs, most in the majors. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three career games (all in relief) against the Angels.

1B/OF Yonder Alonso (right shoulder bruise) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with the Class A Lake Elsinore Storm and likely move to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. He could rejoin the big league club by the start of next week.