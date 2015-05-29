San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Will Middlebrooks was 3-for-4 Thursday. It was his second three-hit game of the season and the 10th of his career. Middlebrooks is hitting .327 (18-for-55) over his last 14 games.

LF Justin Upton was 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday night to become the first player in the major leagues with 10 homers (12 actually) and 10 steals this season. Upton is hitting .333 this month (32-for-96) with 23 RBIs in 26 games.

RHP Brandon Morrow threw a three-inning simulated game Thursday and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 3 with shoulder inflammation. “I thought he threw well,” said Padres manager Bud Black after Morrow’s simulated game. “His fastball had carry and his secondary pitches had sharpness.” When he went on the disabled list, Morrow was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA over five starts.

1B Yonder Alonso, who has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bone bruise of the right scapula, could return to the Padres lineup next Monday. Alonso was 1-for-6 with three walks Wednesday and Thursday nights in his first two rehab game with high Class A Lake Elsinore. Alonso will transfer to Triple-A El Paso for three games starting Friday. When he was injured, Alonso was hitting .333 with a .427 on-base percentage -- both top-five figures in the National League.