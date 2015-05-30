San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris hit the sixth walk-off grand slam in Padres history Friday night and the first since Adrian Gonzalez connected on June 2, 2010 vs. the Mets. It was also the second grand slam of Norris’ career and his second walk-off homer. Norris is also the first player in major league history to hit a walk-off grand slam after striking out four times in the game.

RHP Craig Kimbrel retired the side in order for the first time in eight appearances since May 8 on Friday night. In 21 appearances this season, Kimbrel (1-1, 4.74 ERA) has retired the side in order only five times.

2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-3 Friday night and is hitting .273 (15-for-55) against left-handed pitchers this season. However, Gyorko is hitting only .154 (12-for-78) against right-handed pitchers. He is hitting .213 overall.

LF Justin Upton has hit in six straight games, going 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, a homer and eight RBIs. He is hitting .358 (19-for-53) over his last 15 games with a double, four homers, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

RHP Brandon Morrow came out of Thursday’s three-inning simulated game with no problems and will likely start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since May 3 with inflammation in his right shoulder.

1B Yonder Alonso began the second stage of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso Friday night and is expected to return to the Padres on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bone bruise to his right scapula.