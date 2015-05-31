FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 1, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross (2-5, 3.76 ERA) allowed three runs (two earned), seven hits and two walks Saturday. But he didn’t give up a home run for a sixth straight start, the longest homerless streak of his career. Ross has allowed three home runs in 64 2/3 innings this year. RHP James Shields has allowed a major league-leading 15 in 68 1/3 innings and RHP Ian Kennedy has allowed 12 homers in 39 innings.

CF-1B Wil Myers hit off the tee in the batting cage Saturday for the first time in 12 days. He has been on the disabled list since May 11 with left wrist tendinitis. He had three sessions of 10 swings. “It’s a good sign,” Black said. “But he’s not swinging 100 percent.”

LF Justin Upton was 1-for-4 Saturday to stretch his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .393 (11-for-28) during the streak and .351 (20-for-57) in his last 16 games.

RHP Brandon Morrow threw a bullpen Saturday and will make a rehab start with Double-A San Antonio. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 3 with shoulder inflammation. He threw a bullpen Saturday at Petco Park. “He’s fine,” Padres manager Bud Black dsaid. “He’s past having soreness in his shoulder.” Morrow could return as soon as June 7-8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.