San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross (2-5, 3.76 ERA) allowed three runs (two earned), seven hits and two walks Saturday. But he didn’t give up a home run for a sixth straight start, the longest homerless streak of his career. Ross has allowed three home runs in 64 2/3 innings this year. RHP James Shields has allowed a major league-leading 15 in 68 1/3 innings and RHP Ian Kennedy has allowed 12 homers in 39 innings.

CF-1B Wil Myers hit off the tee in the batting cage Saturday for the first time in 12 days. He has been on the disabled list since May 11 with left wrist tendinitis. He had three sessions of 10 swings. “It’s a good sign,” Black said. “But he’s not swinging 100 percent.”

LF Justin Upton was 1-for-4 Saturday to stretch his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .393 (11-for-28) during the streak and .351 (20-for-57) in his last 16 games.

RHP Brandon Morrow threw a bullpen Saturday and will make a rehab start with Double-A San Antonio. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 3 with shoulder inflammation. He threw a bullpen Saturday at Petco Park. “He’s fine,” Padres manager Bud Black dsaid. “He’s past having soreness in his shoulder.” Morrow could return as soon as June 7-8.