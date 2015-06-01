San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris recorded his career-high 16th catcher-caught stealing in the first innings, which is tied for most in the major leagues with Toronto Blue Jays’ Russell Martin. “This was the first time I had seen him live,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s a good player.”

OF Wil Myers (wrist) will ramp up his swinging routine by using his regular-sized bat when hitting 40 balls off the tee on Monday. But manager Bud Black said: “There is no timetable for his return to game action.”

INF Will Middlebrooks has been moving around the infield of late, playing mostly third base but getting some occasional time at shortstop. Changing positions hasn’t hurt his bat as he continues to stay hot. He hit his seventh homer of the year on Sunday night and has hit safely in 12 of his last 17 games, going 20-for-65 (.308) over that span. His three RBIs on Sunday matched a season-high.

RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will continue his rehabilitation assignment by starting on Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio. Manager Bud Black said the team will decide after that if Morrow will return to the club or have one more minor league start.

1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) continues to play for Double-A El Paso and could be returning to the club next week. That could create some lineup problems for manager Bud Black, as he’s been riding utility player Yangervis Solarte’s hot bat by playing him at first and having him lead off.