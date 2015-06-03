San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for 1B Yonder Alonso. Mazzoni had a 10.29 ERA over 7 innings this season.

OF Wil Myers (wrist) continues to make progress after working in the cage off the tee. If all goes well, Myers could take regular batting practice on Wednesday and then he will be re-evaluated.

UTL Yangervis Solarte will see his time at first base be drastically reduced with the return of Yonder Alonso. Solarte had 25 starts at first in Alonso’s absence. Solarte needs a break as his May slash numbers weren’t that solid: .231/.278/.306.

RF Matt Kemp continues to struggle as the Padres hope their center piece acquisition over the offseason wakes up in June. But Kemp was typical of the May Gray, which swallows up San Diego. He batted but .186 in May and his power was nearly non-existent as he didn’t hit a home run or a triple, restricted to three doubles. On Tuesday, he was hitless in four at-bats.

RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) made a rehabilitation start on Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio, pitching four shutout innings. He allowed two hits and one walk, and he didn’t strike out a batter. Manager Bud Black said Morrow will likely have one additional start, and if there are no setbacks, Morrow could rejoin the rotation next week on the team’s road trip.

1B Yonder Alonso (shoulder) came off the disabled list on Tuesday. Pleased with his hitting in his minor league games, the Padres immediately put him in the starting lineup and he responded with three hits.