San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris pushed his total of runners caught stealing to a career-high 18 when he nailed Brandon Phillips at third in the third inning. Norris went into the game leading the majors with 17 runners caught stealing.

RHP Brandon Morrow might be one more rehab start away from returning to the Padres, manager Bud Black said on Friday. Morrow, who has been on the disabled list since May 5 with right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to start on Sunday for Double-A San Antonio. “We’ve got to get him to his pitch count,” Black said. “If he comes out of Sunday in good shape, we’ll have to reevaluate him.” Morrow was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts before being sidelined.

RHP Andrew Cashner will start Saturday for San Diego and RHP Odrisamer Despaigne is Sunday’s scheduled starter, manager Bud Black said before Friday’s game. The Padres wanted to give Despaigne an extra day of rest after he logged eight innings in his last start on May 31.