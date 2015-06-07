San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Wil Myers boarded a plane Saturday bound for Las Vegas, where he will begin a three-game rehabilitation stint on Sunday after an on-field batting practice session went well in Cincinnati. Myers is expected to play CF and 1B for Triple-A El Paso before being evaluated again on Wednesday. Myers went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11 with left wrist tendinitis. Myers is hitting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games.

RF Matt Kemp went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, and five RBIs on Saturday. ”We talked with Matt a couple days ago about a couple things mechanically that could help him,“ said manager Bud Black. ”It’s showing up in his at-bats. Kemp hadn’t homered since April 18, a span of 44 games. His two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the Padres to a 9-7 victory on Saturday. “He’s been in a downturn, hopefully up until today,” Black said.

CF Will Venable allowed a pair of line drives to sail over his head in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 9-7 victory at Cincinnati, resulting in a triple for first baseman Joey Votto and an RBI double for third baseman Todd Frazier. But, manager Bud Black hasn’t lost confidence in Venable. “I’ll take Venable every day in center field,” Black said. “Couple reads were misconstrued by Will. He had a bad inning.” Venable has started 24 games in CF this season.

RHP Andrew Cashner has allowed 12 earned runs in his past two starts. He allowed seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday, a game in which the Padres rallied for a 9-7 win. “Too many balls in the middle of the plate and up,” said manager Bud Black. “When Cash is right, it’s fastball located down. It’s mixing in the slider and the change. I don’t think today he did that today.”

1B Yonder Alonso is healthy and producing after missing 23 games with a shoulder bruise.